Vettel looking forward to showing Ferrari's true pace

Maurice Hamilton looks back on his first ever visit to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. (2:12)

SUZUKA, Japan -- Sebastian Vettel is looking forward to showing what his Ferrari is capable of at the Japanese Grand Prix after two disappointing results at the last two races.

After starting on pole position in Singapore, Vettel crashed out on the opening lap of the race while title rival Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected victory. In Malaysia, an engine issue prevented him from setting a lap time in qualifying, forcing him to fight back from 20th on the grid to fourth at the finish.

Despite taking just 12 points from the last two races, Vettel has shown impressive pace when the car has been running without issues and after topping the only dry practice session on Friday at Suzuka, he is confident of a better result this weekend.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

"Obviously the results were not the best over the last couple of races but I think we are strong and I think we have all reasons to be confident," he said "I'm pretty sure that on Sunday we'll be able to show what we can do.

"We brought some changes to Malaysia, not so much for here but it's only a couple of days later. I think overall the car is working and it's up to us to improve. I think we are on track, it's doing what we expected. So now we just need to make sure that the results are coming. "

Vettel said the early signs from FP1 had been good.

"I think it was a decent morning obviously we tried to do a lot of things but it was good to run and get a feel. The car was behaving well right from the start so it looks like everything is on plan.

"This afternoon was expected to be wet. We would've loved to run a little bit more but I think we know the situation with the tyres so you never know how much running is right because you don't want to burn the tyres but overall that's how it is and it's the same for everyone."