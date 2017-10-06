Maurice Hamilton looks back on his first ever visit to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. (2:12)

Despite admitting his heavy crash in opening practice for the Japanese Grand Prix was his own fault, Carlos Sainz says he cannot explain why it happened.

The Toro Rosso driver suffered a hefty impact as he speared into the barriers after running wide on the exit of the hairpin during the opening practice session at Suzuka, an incident which brought out the red flags. While Sainz's participation in FP1 was cut-short, Toro Rosso made the most of a rain delay to repair his car in time for him to take part in the closing stages of the wet second session.

"It was one of those accidents where you don't have an explanation," Sainz said. "It was a mistake for sure from my side, and something I will obviously not like in the future to repeat.

"The mechanics fixed it in one and half, two hours. They did an amazing job and congratulations for that, it shows the commitment they have, and I really appreciate it."

Adding to his tricky start to the weekend, the Spaniard is facing a start from the very back of the grid in Japan due to a 20-place grid penalty for engine component changes following his failure in last weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz had a heavy crash after losing control of his Toro Rosso on the exit of the chicane in FP1. Sutton Images

"I knew a while ago, and I knew also my Saturday will be compromised because of that," Sainz explained. "I will have to try and save some tyres for the race, to have the fastest race possible, so tomorrow is a not a normal day for me in that regard, working on long run preparation, working towards the race, because it doesn't matter where I qualify, I will start last.

"We haven't run a lot. P1 was tricky in terms of pace. We were pushing hard, but even if we were pushing hard, we were not very quick, so something to analyse for tomorrow, to see if we can find some pace. Anyway today it's very difficult to find conclusions."

Sainz revealed Toro Rosso had been planning to make engine component changes at Suzuka even before his issue in Malaysia, with the team expecting to struggle for pace around the power-hungry circuit.

"We based it a bit on our last year's performance," he explained. "We knew that Suzuka was probably our weakest track. Anyway we were forced to do it because of the issue we had in Malaysia.

"We realised that we didn't have any more parts to put in the car. I'm pretty sure I will face some more penalties, unfortunately."