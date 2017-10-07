Maurice Hamilton looks back on his first ever visit to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. (2:12)

Kimi Raikkonen's crash in final practice has forced Ferrari to change the gearbox in his car, meaning he will drop five places from wherever he qualifies in Japan.

Ferrari arrived at Suzuka boosted by the news it had saved the gearbox in Sebastian Vettel's car after a cool-down-lap shunt with Lance Stroll in Malaysia. Coming into the weekend, Mercedes confirmed a change in the car of Valtteri Bottas, giving the Ferraris an opportunity to put pressure on championship leader Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.

However, in Saturday morning's session, Raikkonen lost control of his car at the second Degner, sliding off the road and into the wall. Teammate Vettel had been caught out by the corner earlier in the session but escaped without damage. The damage to the left of Raikkonen's car gave Ferrari's mechanics a busy repair job in the gap between FP3 and qualifying.

Sutton Images

Ahead of the session, it was confirmed the gearbox has been changed, which means a penalty because the regulations state each unit must last six consecutive events.

Raikkonen joins a growing list of drivers with a penalty this weekend: as well as fellow Finn Bottas, Jolyon Palmer faces a 20-place penalty due to an engine change on his Renault, Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz has 25, while Fernando Alonso will have 35 places to serve after another Honda engine failure on home turf.