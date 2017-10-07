Kimi Raikkonen has put his costly FP3 crash at Suzuka down to driver error.

Raikkonen will start the Japanese Grand Prix from 11th on the grid once he serves a grid penalty handed out to him for the gearbox change Ferrari was forced to make when he crashed out of final practice. The Finn lost the rear of his car on entry to the second Degner and slid off the circuit and into the wall.

When asked after qualifying if there had been an issue with his car, Raikkonen said: "No, I just went off. It was my mistake and I paid quite a hefty price for it with the penalty and, obviously, with a far from ideal preparation for qualifying. But that's how it goes."

The crash left Ferrari with a big repair job to the No.7 car in the gap between FP3 and qualifying. Raikkonen never looked completely comfortable during the three sessions -- nearly repeating his crash in Q3 when he ran wide at the same corner -- and ended up qualifying behind both Red Bulls.

The 2007 world champion thinks his limited running from the weekend, caused by his error in FP3 and a downpour on Friday afternoon during FP2, prevented him from getting into a good rhythm.

"I made a similar mistake in the same place as before at the start of Q3 but I think it was more to do, to be honest, with the limited running we had yesterday in the dry and not really having any laps on new tyres in FP3 because of the mistake that I made. That was more the issue than anything else."

Ferrari has had arguably the quickest race car at the last two rounds. In Malaysia eammate Sebastian Vettel battled back from a back-row start -- caused by an engine issue in qualifying -- to finish fourth but Raikkonen thinks the Suzuka circuit could make a similar fightback more complicated.

"That's the plan, but you never know beforehand. Obviously it's a slightly different circuit, not as straightforward than some other places but I think we have a good car.

"We'll do our best and see where we end up. It's never going to be easy but I'm pretty sure we should have a pretty decent race."