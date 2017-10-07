Renault has announced Jolyon Palmer will leave the team after Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz replacing the Briton from the US Grand Prix.

Palmer, whose future in F1 has been the subject of much speculation for the majority of the 2017 season, announced after qualifying at Suzuka that he will be leaving Renault following Sunday's race in Japan.

The Briton -- who has scored just one points-finish in 2017 with a career-best sixth at the Singapore Grand Prix -- wrote on Instagram: "Tomorrow's Japanese GP will be my last race for Renault. With my grid penalty I'll be starting near the back but I will be giving it my all as always. Thanks everyone for the support during the last 2 years, it means a lot!"

Renault confirmed Palmer's impending departure from the team, announcing that Carlos Sainz -- who will drive for Renault anyway in 2018 -- had been released by Toro Rosso early, allowing the Spaniard to make his F1 race debut with the French manufacturer at the United States Grand Prix at the end of the month and complete the rest of the season.

Tomorrow's Japanese GP will be my last race for Renault. With my grid penalty I'll be starting near the back but I will be giving it my all as always. Thanks everyone for the support during the last 2 years, it means a lot! #JP30 A post shared by Jolyon Palmer (@jolyon_palmer) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Renault sport managing director, Cyril Abiteboul, said: "I would like to thank Jolyon for his commitment to the team and his professionalism. Since Renault's return to Formula One, Jolyon has been highly dedicated in an evolving environment. He has shown great personal qualities and we wish him all the best in his future career."

Following his Instagram post, Palmer said that he can look back at his performances at Renault with pride, as he assesses his future career options.

"It's been an extremely challenging season and I've been through a lot in the last three years, but it's been a tremendous journey overall with the team," he added. "I can look back proudly at the performance in the second half of last season, my first point in Malaysia and of course reaching a career high of sixth place in Singapore this year. I wish the team all the best for the future. My immediate focus is now on achieving the best possible result in the Japanese GP, and then I can assess my options for the future."