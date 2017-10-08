Check out all of the social reaction surrounding the Japanese Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel was forced to retire, allowing Lewis Hamilton to stretch his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship. (1:24)

SUZUKA, Japan -- Lewis Hamilton is on the brink of a fourth world championship after extending his championship lead to 59 points with victory at the Japanese Grand Prix while title rival Sebastian Vettel retired with an early engine issue.

Hopes of a classic duel between the two championship contenders evaporated in the early laps as it became clear Vettel's car was down on power. Ferrari detected a spark plug issue on the way to the grid and removed the engine cover from car No.5 in an attempt to rectify the issue. But from the very start it was clear Vettel had an issue as the team relayed instructions to try to the ease the problem as he completed the formation lap. An early Safety Car on lap two to recover Carlos Sainz's Toro Rosso from the gravel gave Vettel hope that the issue might resolve itself at lower speeds, but as the race resumed on lap four the Ferrari started hemorrhaging places. By the fourth lap Vettel had slipped to sixth, forcing the Ferrari pit wall to cede to the inevitable and retire the car.

In a championship where Ferrari and Mercedes have been so closely matched, Vettel has seen his title hopes torn to shreds at the last three races. Just four races ago the German led the championship by three points, but with four races remaining this year he now has a 59 point hap to recover. Meanwhile, Mercedes looked stronger than at any other point over the last three races with Hamilton holding off Red Bull's Max Verstappen for victory while Valtteri Bottas recoverd from sixth on the grid to fourth at the finish.

