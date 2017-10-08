Check out all of the social reaction surrounding the Japanese Grand Prix as Sebastian Vettel was forced to retire, allowing Lewis Hamilton to stretch his lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship. (1:24)

Formula One podiums just aren't the same without Daniel Ricciardo.

The Red Bull driver has forged a reputation as one of the grid's natural entertainers, though he has recently dropped his old party trick of conducting a shoey -- using his shoe as a magnum for the champagne given to the top three finishers. But he was still at his mischievous best at Suzuka, where he rounded out the podium places behind race winner Lewis Hamilton and teammate Max Verstappen.

Hamilton had taken his phone to the podium to broadcast the experience to his five million Instagram followers, broadcasting a 'story' of him grinning with Verstappen. But it seems Hamilton then took his eye of his phone for a short moment and, crucially, kept it unlocked, as the videos which followed took a slightly different tone.

The official F1 Twitter account then shared a collection of the best screenshots, all of which show Ricciardo giggling his way through a range of silly and contorted faces as Hamilton talks to Takuma Sato -- conducting the official interviews -- on the podium.

The results are, well... see for yourself below.

After the sequence of Ricciardo's selfies, another is posted of Hamilton posing alongside the Australian driver, raising the amusing possibility the championship leader didn't realise he had just been hacked.