Mercedes Formula One junior George Russell has won the 2017 GP3 championship at the penultimate round of the season at Jerez.

Russell held a comfortable points advantage heading into the weekend, which was further strengthened by a second-place finish in the opening race on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Briton overtook title rival and Renault F1 academy driver Jack Aitken as he climbed from seventh on the grid to finish fifth in Sunday's reverse-grid race. The result, coupled with two extra points for setting the fastest lap, ensured he built an unassailable lead over his ART Grand Prix teammate and fellow countryman to clinch the title.

George Russell claimed the GP3 Series title in his rookie campaign. Sutton Images

Russell, who drove Mercedes' 2017 F1 challenger on both days of the post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, has taken four race victories in his rookie GP3 campaign so far, with a round still remaining on the F1 support bill at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.