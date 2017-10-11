ESPN's Jennie Gow and Byron Young discuss Haas' performance in Japan as the team prepares to head to their home race in Austin. (2:07)

Legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer will introduce each driver before the start of the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on October 22.

Buffer's signature "let's get ready to rumble" catchphrase has become synonymous with top-level boxing and the American has introduced some of the biggest bouts in the sport's recent history. He will lend his iconic voice to F1 in the build-up to proceedings in Austin, the host of the 17th race of the 2017 F1 season.

Each driver will get their own introduction ahead of the race. Ordinarily the pit-lane opens 30 minutes before lights out, allowing drivers to make their way to the grid, before they line up at the start-finish line to observe the host nation's national anthem. To accommodate Buffer, the usual race procedure will begin 15 minutes earlier than usual.

F1 bosses hope the boxing legend will help create a new level of engagement with fans at the Circuit of the Americas.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael Buffer as part of our ongoing commitment to our fans to build the entertainment factor in Formula One" F1 managing director Sean Bratches said. "We know that the F1 United States Grand Prix is the best place for a globally-recognised star like Michael to take the spectacle to the next level.

"This is an amazing opportunity, I've known Michael for over 30 years and there is no one better: he will elevate the driver brands and shine a light on Formula One."

Buffer is relishing the opportunity to lend his talents to a different international sporting event.

"I've been involved in some of the biggest sporting events around the world and have introduced most of the greatest boxers of the modern era, and now is my time to introduce the world's finest racing drivers," Buffer said. "They are the stars of the show and I want to introduce them with the energy and adrenalin they deserve before they fire up their engines and get ready to race."

The U.S. Grand Prix starts at 14.00 local time on October 22.