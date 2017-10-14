Jonathan Legard discusses whether Jolyon Palmer is finished with F1 again, or whether he'll be able to find a seat at another team. (1:08)

Carlos Sainz says securing his late-season switch to Renault was essential to assuring he will be performing at a top level next year.

Having already secured a move from Toro Rosso to the French manufacturer for 2018, Sainz has been brought in to replace Jolyon Palmer for the remainder of the season. Sainz will make his debut in yellow and black in Austin and the team has revealed pictures of the Spaniard in his new colours.

Carlos Sainz is already confirmed to be joining Renault on a one-year loan in 2018. Renault Sport

One reason for his early arrival was Renault's frustration with Palmer, who scored just eight points to Hulkenberg's 34 in their 16 races together. The team is at the bottom of the four-team fight for fifth position.

Sainz says scoring points is his main objective but it will also be key to ensure he goes into 2018 in the best shape possible.

Asked how important it was to secure an early switch, Sainz said: "I think it's very important. I wouldn't have minded to finish this season with Toro Rosso but this opportunity gives me a chance to get to know everyone inside the team, get to know my engineers, start to adapt myself to the car and the car to myself.

"From there start a baseline that hopefully these next four races will help for next year. And if I can also help the team score some points that would be amazing."

"It's going to be difficult because I have been for 16 driving a car, he has been 16 races driving a car I haven't driven. So it will take a bit of time to adapt to it. Obviously I want to do it as quick as possible but I'm convinced it will take a bit of time of adaptation. My target is to be on the pace as quick as possible but that does not come for free, it will take a lot of hard work, a lot of data analysis, a lot of understanding with the engineers how to drive the car and the car requirements, etc. Then if it happens, it happens."

Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sainz comfortably out-scored Toro Rosso teammate Daniil Kvyat in their time together but will now move alongside Hulkenberg, one of the grid's unfulfilled talents but a man with a Le Mans 24 Hour title in his resume. The Spanish driver is excited to test himself alongside Hulkenberg but has warned against setting lofty expectations.

In the team's U.S. Grand Prix preview, he added: "We are very close together in the championship, but we haven't had too many on-track battles. I'm really looking forward to working with Nico. I think he is a great driver and one of the most talented on the grid.

"He has lots of experience in Formula One so I will learn from him as soon as I can. Hopefully we can both help the team move further up in the championship before the end of the season."