Pirelli has revealed Formula One teams' tyre selections for the Mexican Grand Prix, with Mercedes opting for a more aggressive approach than its main rivals Ferrari and Red Bull.

Mercedes has opted for nine ultra-soft tyres for both of its drivers -- with Ferrari only opting for seven sets of Pirelli's softest compound. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will have three sets of super-soft tyres available to him across the race weekend in Mexico, two less than main F1 title rival Sebastian Vettel.

Red Bull is the only team who has three sets of the hardest tyre compound available, impacting the number of ultra-soft tyres the Milton-Keynes outfit will bring to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will have just six sets of ultra-soft tyres at their disposal across the race weekend.

Many of F1's midfield teams have opted for ten sets of ultra-soft tyres -- Williams, McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso and Force India's Esteban Ocon, who will have one more set available than Force India teammate Sergio Perez.

Pirelli has listed Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly as Toro Rosso's drivers for the Mexican GP, but the Italian team has yet to confirm who will drive in Mexico with Brendon Hartley making his F1 debut at this weekend's U.S Grand Prix in place of Gasly -- who is competing in the final round of the Super Formula series in Japan.

2017 Mexican Grand Prix tyre choices in full: