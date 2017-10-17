Usain Bolt has been confirmed as the official starter for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

The eight-time Olympic Gold-medallist will be responsible for giving the drivers the go-ahead to start their formation laps ahead of Sunday's 56-lap race. Bolt joins an already star-studded line-up which includes legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer -- who will be introducing the 20 drivers to the track.

Stevie Wonder is to perform on Sunday as part of an entertainment package set up by organisers. The package will feature the Prairie View A&M Band and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who will perform on the starting grid.

Current Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton is set to drive Bolt around the circuit two hours before the race in a Mercedes AMG road car. F1's new owners Liberty Media has already confirmed pop star Justin Timberlake will perform at the circuit on Saturday evening, which has resulted in qualifying being moved back by two hours to accommodate Timberlake.

"The USA is, without a doubt, the country where sports events are seen as entertainment that goes above and beyond the purely sporting contest," said F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches.

"We want to do something that positions Formula 1 Grands Prix as breaking the boundaries, between sport and a show, thus becoming a unique event that, minute by minute is an unforgettable experience."