ESPN's Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton preview the US Grand Prix and Lewis Hamilton's chances of clinching the drivers' championship. (2:24)

What can we expect from the US Grand Prix? (2:24)

Robert Kubica has completed a second test for Williams ahead of a potential full-time seat with the team in 2018.

Kubica got another taste of recent Formula One machinery as he tested Williams' 2014 car at the Hungaroring. The 32-year-old completed a day's running in Hungary -- his second time in the car in six days -- after testing with the team at Silverstone last week.

The British team is using these tests to evaluate Kubica's competitiveness and fitness in the car. The Pole hasn't raced in Formula One since 2010 after suffering severe arm injuries in a rallying accident in early 2011.

The one-time F1 grand prix winner completed a one-day test in Valencia back in June for Renault where he had completed 115 laps in a 2012-spec Renault. Further tests followed which resulted in Kubica being in the frame to replace Jolyon Palmer at Renault for 2018, however, he ultimately missed out on the seat with Carlos Sainz joining the French squad.

(Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Details regarding Kubica's performance have been kept under wraps with Williams stating that it had "completed another productive day'' as the team continues its evaluations.

Williams' current reserve and test driver Paul di Resta will be in the car tomorrow as it continues to evaluate its driver options for 2018. Kubica and di Resta face stiff competition from veteran Felipe Massa and Pascal Wehrlein, who has been linked with a switch from Sauber in recent weeks.