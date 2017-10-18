Saudi Arabia to host 2018 Race of Champions

From Las Vegas to Austin, Maurice Hamilton looks back on the history of the USA Grand Prix. (2:06)

Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh will play host to next year's Race of Champions, becoming the 10th different country to host the event.

The two-day racing competition will take place at the 75,000-capacity King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. The exact date of the event is yet to be announced by organisers, but it is expected to take place in early 2018.

"Our organisation is honoured to be working with the President of the General Sports Authority, his Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh, to bring Race Of Champions to the region for the first time in the event's 30-year history. As motorsport's most forward-thinking property, ROC is an event perfectly suited to Saudi Arabia, which is emerging as a modern sports market on the global stage,'' said Race of Champions President Fredrik Johnsson.

"With women able to drive in Saudi Arabia from 2018, we feel this is an auspicious moment to be bringing a motorsport event to Riyadh. Race Of Champions is more than just a race: it is a truly global contest that includes many of the world's best drivers along with top-quality entertainment for families."

Copyright: Sutton Images

The 2017 Race of Champions in Miami saw seven-time F1 grand prix winner and current IndyCar driver Juan Pablo Montoya crowned Champion of Champions after defeating nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen. Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel ensured Germany won the Nations' Cup for a seventh time with a dominant display.