Romain Grosjean believes Haas has made significant progress in every area since making its debut in Formula One.

Haas made its F1 debut in 2016 and quickly found its feet -- unlike the previous three new teams, Virgin, Hispania and Lotus, which entered the sport in 2010 -- with two points finishes courtesy of Grosjean in Australia and Bahrain. The American squad ended its first season in eighth place and it has continued to build on its maiden success in 2017 -- where it sits seventh overall with four rounds to go, just nine points behind Toro Rosso.

Grosjean has heaped praise on the level of growth the team has made since joining the sport and thinks Haas has improved in every area.

"You never realise how much you can grow until you've seen what you're doing. From our start, the team is now much more experienced and much stronger. There are a lot of things we can improve to get better and better. From day one though, the team is much stronger in every area. There are no places where we are weaker. We've got better strategy, better engineering, better mechanics -- everything is more organized around the racetrack.

"It's just the way it is when you start, but then you grow up. We know where we can still improve the team and we know we've got room for that, so that's really good for the future. When you think that most of the teams are at their maximum, or are running at their maximum, we know how much we can do and still improve. It shows that there could be a really bright future."

Haas plans to introduce a significant upgrade package for its home race at the Circuit of the Americas which hosts the U.S. Grand Prix this weekend. Despite both cars scoring points in the last race at Suzuka, Grosjean is aware that the team can't rest on its laurels.

"It was a good result for us. For Gene [Haas], who was there, it was a very proud moment. We didn't have huge performance, but we had a pretty good race. It's important for the constructors' championship because there's a tight fight there. The truth of one race is not the truth of the next one.''