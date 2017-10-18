U.S. Grand Prix: Full coverage

Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss if there is anything that can stop Lewis Hamilton from picking up his fourth Drivers Championship in the USA. (1:57)

A round-up of all the action from the U.S. Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton is within touching distance of a fourth Formula One drivers' title. Mercedes can also wrap up a fourth straight constructors' championship in Austin. Follow all the action across the weekend with us here to find out.

Build up

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions...

Alonso to remain at McLaren for 2018

McLaren has confirmed Fernando Alonso will remain at the team for the 2018 Formula One season.

Preview

U.S. Grand Prix: How two F1 championships can be won in Austin

Mercedes could walk away from Austin with both of the 2017 championships wrapped up. Below we explain the permutations required for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at the Circuit of the Americas.

Your alternative U.S. Grand Prix preview

The F1 paddock is full of intriguing storylines worthy of your attention this weekend. We've rounded up a collection of some of the best below.

'Bigger, broader, better': Chase Carey on F1 in the U.S

ESPN F1's Laurence Edmondson sits down with Liberty Media's Chase Carey to discuss F1's future and potential in the U.S.

Ten years on: An opportunity lost for F1 at Indianapolis

Maurice Hamilton looks back at F1's time at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Video

The USA Grand Prix's journey to Austin From Las Vegas to Austin

Maurice Hamilton looks back on the history of the USA Grand Prix.

Will Hartley keep his Toro Rosso seat?

Brendon Hartley has secured a Toro Rosso seat for the US Grand Prix, but will he keep it beyond that?

Can Sainz top Hulkenberg on his Renault debut?

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton explain why the arrival of Carlos Sainz at Renault means more pressure on Nico Hulkenberg.

How can F1 be more accessible in the USA?

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss how Formula 1 can do more to attract a U.S. based audience.

What can we expect from the U.S. Grand Prix?

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton preview the US Grand Prix and Lewis Hamilton's chances of clinching the drivers' championship.

Can anything stop Hamilton in Austin?

Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss if there is anything that can stop Lewis Hamilton from picking up his fourth Drivers Championship in the USA.