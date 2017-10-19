Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss if there is anything that can stop Lewis Hamilton from picking up his fourth Drivers Championship in the USA. (1:57)

After sitting out the previous two races in Malaysia and Japan, Daniil Kvyat believes this weekend's U.S. Grand Prix is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate that he has the talent to remain in Formula One beyond this season.

Since being dropped by Red Bull in favour of Max Verstappen prior to the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016, Kvyat's form has been woeful -- scoring just eight points in 38 races, 88 points fewer than Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz.

The Russian has been given another chance to impress Red Bull with Pierre Gasly -- the man who deputised for Kvyat in the previous two grands prix -- decided to compete in the Super Formula finale in Japan and thus would be unable to partake in this weekend's race at the Circuit of the Americas. Kvyat thinks this weekend's race in Austin is an opportunity to rectify errors made earlier in the season.

"I just have my work here, my car. I have plenty of new motivations and I want to use them to my best to maximise my performance because I feel like there is big potential all the time which hasn't been used this year very well and I want to correct this -- there's still a chance to correct this,'' Kvyat said.

"Plenty of motivation for sure. Like I said, I want to come here... in a way I don't want to think too much about the future right now or any talks right now, today or tomorrow. I just want to drive this weekend. There's been a few changes to the team. I have plenty of motivation, plenty of motivation to do well and I think it's going to be a challenge ahead and I will try to maximise this opportunity -- we have to see it like that."

This is the second time Kvyat has faced an in-season demotion. When asked whether this was worse than being dropped by Red Bull in 2016, Kvyat replied: "It's different, I don't know how to say it. I didn't have any big problems regarding that to be honest, it was normal.

"You always want to race as a racing driver, but you always try to find the positive side of it, like I am here now with a ready recharged mind, recharged physical force, if you want. Try to use it to my best this weekend. I think that's how the best you can do, but if you look to negatives then there is no point like I said, there's still a good chance to make it count this year."