          English teen Callum Ilott joins Ferrari academy

          9:25 AM ET
          • Connor McDonagh

          Britain's Callum Ilott has joined the Ferrari Driver Academy after impressing in the European Formula 3 championship this season.

          Ilott joins Ferrari's junior programme having spent the previous three seasons competing in F3. The Brit enjoyed a successful campaign in 2017 as he finished fourth in the drivers' championship -- finishing behind McLaren junior and eventual champion Lando Norris, Joel Eriksson and Prema teammate Maximilian Gunther.

          The 18-year-old was formerly apart of Red Bull's junior programme but was dropped in 2015 after a disappointing debut campaign in F3 finishing 12th overall. He becomes the first Briton to join Ferrari's programme which consists of most notably 2017 Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc.

          A move to GP3 or F2 is likely to be Ilott's next move up the motorsport's ladder as he edges closer to Formula One.

