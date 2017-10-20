AUSTIN -- Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley will receive a grid penalty on his Formula One debut after his team changed his car's power unit ahead of the race.

Hartley was drafted in by Toro Rosso to replace Pierre Gasly, who is racing in the Japanese Super Formula series this weekend, and made his F1 debut during Friday practice in Austin. However, a new engine, MGU-H, hybrid battery and control electronics were fitted to his car ahead of the opening session, meaning he will take a 25-place drop on Sunday's grid.

Peter Fox/Getty Images

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg will also be shuffled down the order after his team fitted a new turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, dropping him 20 places on the grid. Stoffel Vandoorne will have a five-place penalty after McLaren fitted his eighth engine of the season, which is also represents the latest upgrade from power unit supplier Honda.

The engine penalty system is a complex and controversial rule in F1 that sees drivers and teams penalised for exceeding a quota of four complete power units per season. The power unit itself is split into six separate components, all of which carry penalties when a car goes beyond its quota.

The limit of four power units is applied to each car rather than the driver himself, which is why Hartley is able to suffer a penalty on his F1 debut.