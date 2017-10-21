As Lewis Hamilton closes in on a fourth drivers' title in Austin, take a look back at the F1 season so far. (2:46)

Red Bull Formula One junior Pierre Gasly has missed out on winning the 2017 Super Formula title after the final two races at Suzuka were cancelled due to a typhoon threat.

Gasly, who had skipped the clashing U.S. Grand Prix in Austin this weekend in order to contest the Suzuka finale with the Honda-backed Mugen squad, finished just half a point behind Hiroaki Ishiura in the drivers' standings.

Heavy rain had already caused havoc with Friday practice delayed and qualifying brought to a premature end following Q1, before a decision was taken by series organiser JRP to cancel the event altogether, with conditions expected to worsen amid the impending arrival of Typhoon Lan.

2 races cancelled tomorrow due to the typhoon coming in Japan. No fight. End of the championship.. 😞 #SuperFormula pic.twitter.com/SYfRzvQPTQ — Pierre Gasly 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) October 21, 2017

The Frenchman was 14th on his F1 debut in Malaysia and finished one position better in Japan, but opted to miss this weekend's grand prix in Texas to focus on claiming the Super Formula championship.

Le Mans winner and WEC champion Brendon Hartley subsequently took Gasly's place to make his own F1 debut with Toro Rosso, while Daniil Kvyat returned to his seat having missed the previous two rounds.

Toro Rosso has yet to determine its driver line-up for the remainder of the 2017 F1 season, nor 2018.