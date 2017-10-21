Watch Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen put their American Football skills to the test ahead of the US Grand Prix. (1:18)

AUSTIN -- Max Verstappen will drop 15 places from wherever he qualifies at the U.S. Grand Prix due to an engine penalty.

Red Bull has changed the internal combustion engine (ICE) and MGU-H on Verstappen's car, the fifth of either component in the Dutchman's pool. Drivers are only allowed to use four of each engine component before penalties are incurred.

F1's complicated engine regulations state that the first of any 'new' component outside of the legal four is met with a 10-place grid. Any similar taken after that get five each. So in this case, if Verstappen's ICE is his 'first' fifth component, it earned 10 places, while the MGU-H earns him just five.

Verstappen, who signed a contract extension with Red Bull on Friday, will join a growing list of drivers set to serve a penalty. Debutant Brendon Hartley, driving for Toro Rosso this weekend, was hit with a 25-place penalty before turning a wheel of his car due to engine changes. Nico Hulkenberg will also take an engine penalty as Renault trials development parts for 2018.

Verstappen's drop will be good news for Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel. With Lewis Hamilton able to clinch the 2017 title this weekend Vettel needs to avoid dropping 15 points or more to the Mercedes driver. While early pace showed Mercedes looks set to be the team to beat, Ferrari appears more likely to be in a battle with Red Bull -- Verstappen's penalty will take him out of that fight.