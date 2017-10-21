Laurence Edmondson joins Valtteri Bottas on his journey to the Circuit of the Americas and discusses his career, his future and his relationship with team mate Lewis Hamilton. (4:40)

AUSTIN -- Lewis Hamilton took another step towards a fourth world championship by securing pole position for Sunday's United States Grand Prix ahead of title rival Sebastian Vettel.

The Mercedes driver has been fastest in every session this weekend and proved unbeatable in qualifying, with a time 0.239s faster than Vettel's Ferrari. Hamilton set his fastest lap on his first attempt in the pole-position shootout and comfortably registered the quickest times in sectors one and two to clock a new track record of 1:33.108 as he crossed the line.

Sutton Images

Vettel was fastest in sector three, but despite making up two positions on his second run in Q3 never looked like a genuine threat for pole. However, after seeing his championship challenge collapse at the last three rounds, Vettel has at least given himself a shot at stemming the tide by starting alongside his title rival on the front row of Sunday's grid.

If the cars finish as they start in Austin, Hamilton would extend his lead to 66 points in the standings, which would see the championship battle continue for at least one more round in Mexico. Realistically, Vettel needs to win Sunday's race to hold on to a chance of challenging for the title over the remaining races and, on a track where overtaking is possible, will be doing everything he can to find a way past the Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas failed to improve on his second attempt in Q3 and slipped behind Vettel in the process, denying teammate Hamilton a buffer to the Ferrari on Sunday's grid. Daniel Ricciardo snatched fourth on the grid for Red Bull after setting an identical time to Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari with a lap that was just 0.009s off beating Bottas to third place. Raikkonen will start fifth because he set his time later in the session than Ricciardo and finished just 0.081s ahead of the second Red Bull of Max Verstappen, who qualified sixth but faces a 15-place grid penalty for an engine change earlier in the weekend.

That penalty will move Esteban Ocon up to sixth in the Force India ahead of Carlos Sainz in seventh on his debut for Renault. Fernando Alonso managed to haul his McLaren-Honda up to ninth in qualifying (eighth on the grid) with an impressive performance ahead of the Mercedes-powered Force India of Sergio Perez.

After showing impressive pace throughout practice, Felipe Massa missed out on a place in Q3 by just 0.042s to Ocon. He will move up to tenth once Verstappen's penalty is factored in, with Daniil Kvyat moving up to 11th on his return to Toro Rosso this weekend. Stoffel Vandoorne qualified 13th but is subject to a five-place grid penalty, moving Romain Grosjean, who qualified 14th on the grid, up two 12th. Nico Hulkenberg opted not to take part in Q2 due to a 20-place grid penalty of his own, meaning he was outqualified by Sainz by default on their first weekend as Renault teammates.

Marcus Ericsson qualified 16th with an impressive lap in the Sauber, missing out on a place in Q2 by just 0.007s to Grosjean. Lance Stroll complained of a deployment problem from the hybrid side of his power unit during Q1, finishing the session 17th fastest and 1.265s off Williams teammate Felipe Massa.

On his debut with Toro Rosso, Brendon Hartley qualified 18th, just 0.054s off Grosjean and 0.816s off his teammate Daniil Kvyat. However, Hartley was set to start on the back row of the grid regardless of his performance due to a 25-place grid penalty for a power unit change.

Pascal Wehrlein qualified 19th for Sauber ahead of Kevin Magnussen, who ended up at the bottom of the timesheets in the Haas without a solid explanation for what went wrong.