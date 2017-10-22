AUSTIN -- Lewis Hamilton was made to work for his victory at the U.S. Grand Prix in an absorbing contest which saw him forced to catch and pass Sebastian Vettel in the early stages of the race.

Vettel got the jump on his title rival at the start of the race and led with a bold move up the inside at Turn 1. Hamilton and Mercedes' pace has looked dominant all weekend and the championship leader soon caught and passed Vettel at Turn 12, but a fascinating tactical battle unfolded from that point.

In an attempt to force Hamilton into a late stop of his own, Vettel and Ferrari pitted for soft tyres late in the race. After some indecision on the pit wall Mercedes kept Hamilton out and it turned out to be the right decision, as pitting might have sucked the No.44 car into a fight with Vettel -- as it turned out, the Ferrari driver had to fight his way back past Valtteri Bottas and teammate Kimi Raikkonen to take second position.

The result gave Mercedes a fourth consecutive constructors' championship, but extends the drivers' fight to Mexico City -- where Hamilton can wrap up the season by finishing ahead of Vettel.

