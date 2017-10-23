ESPN's Jonathan Legard shares his thoughts on what went wrong for Ferrari in Austin to allow Lewis Hamilton to edge closer to a fourth drivers' championship. (1:11)

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne says it would be "idiotic" to pin the blame on either team principal Maurizio Arrivabene or technical chief Mattia Binotto in light of the Scuderia's recent failures.

The Italian outfit has seen both its Formula One title bids falter following a string of tricky weekends in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan, leading to speculation over whether Arrivabene will remain at the team beyond this season.

Lewis Hamilton's sixth United States Grand Prix victory sealed the constructors' championship for Mercedes and put the Briton on the verge of winning his fourth drivers' crown, having opened up a 66-point buffer over Sebastian Vettel with only 75 points left available.

When asked if Arrivabene could be replaced by Binotto, Marchionne told Sky Sports F1: "No, both Mattia and Maurizio have been involved in this process. I don't think we need to overhaul the team.

"Picking one or the other is a bit idiotic," he added. "They were both at the table when the operation was going on and technically I'm involved too, I was the chairman. But that's not going to solve the issue. We need to win, that's the more important thing. I don't think it's attributable to a single guy. Processes may have not helped and those things are being addressed."

Sergio Marchionne is refusing to pin the blame on team principal Maurizio Arrivabene following Ferrari's recent failures. Sutton Images

Ferrari's reliability troubles in Malaysia prompted Marchionne to carry out a reshuffle to the team's engine department, before a further technical issue -- caused by a spark plug costing just 59 Euros -- forced Vettel into a costly retirement in Japan.

Marchionne admits Ferrari needs to manage its quality processes better to avoid similar problems occurring in future, but remains confident the Maranello-based squad can recover from its recent setbacks.

"The things that have happened in the last three Asia races have really been a collection of the most unfortunate events. With the exception of the technical failures we've had, which are quality driven, everything else was just a fluke and it happened. The likelihood of us repeating those errors is hopefully very small.

"We've made one change to the organisation by bringing in someone who's got experience on the quality side to try and strengthen our skills. The rest of it I think is within the way in which we manage.

"I think we'll be alright, I don't think we need to overhaul the team, I don't think we need to make changes. This team knows how to win and knows how to get it done, just give them the space."