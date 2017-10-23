AUSTIN -- Kimi Raikkonen believes there should be no confusion over Max Verstappen's penalty at the U.S. Grand Prix, saying all drivers know where the track limits are.

Verstappen passed Raikkonen for third place on the final lap of the race, but in doing so cut the apex of the high-speed right hander at Turn 17. The stewards deemed the move to be illegal and gave Verstappen a five-second penalty, dropping him back to fourth place in the final classification.

The decision was particularly controversial as it appeared to be inconsistent with a number of other overtaking moves earlier in the race. But Raikkonen said drivers should know where they are allowed to stray over the white lines and where they should stay within.

Kimi Raikkonen finished third in Austin after Max Verstappen was penalised. John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"We all know where the track limits are," he said. "I haven't seen what's the [stewards'] case and what he did, so I'm completely the wrong person to comment on that. The stewards' decision today is what they feel is correct.

"I think we all know where the track limits are and if you go over the white lines in certain places it is OK, but if you do it while you are passing people we all know you're going to get issues afterwards.

"The team has told us every weekend where you are allowed to go a bit wider than others, so we all know."

Raikkonen said his main concern towards the end of the race was fuel saving, which helped Verstappen close in during the final few laps.

"To be honest my car was very good all day with no particular issues. The tyres lasted well and the only thing was that I had to do fuel saving in the end, quite heavily, so I had to back off.

"When Sebastian [Vettel] got behind me I let him pass quite easily going into Turn 1 and then I tried to get a tow from him in the straights, to try and save a bit more fuel. That was really the only tricky point today that I had to save fuel but the car was really good."