Lewis Hamilton moved to within touching distance of a fourth drivers' title after a dominant display at the Circuit of the Americas saw him claim his fifth victory in six races. You would have thought the focus after the U.S. Grand Prix would be on Hamilton's magnificent display or the exhilarating battles throughout the field.

Instead, the post-race reaction was dominated by track limits. The discussion on track limits stems from Max Verstappen's final lap overtake on Kimi Raikkonen. Verstappen cut the apex of Turn 17 to complete his move on the Finn -- moving him up to third place and completing a sensational recovery drive from 16th on the grid. Verstappen was quickly awarded a five-second penalty after he was deemed to have gained an unfair advantage resulting in a mass debate over track limits in Formula One and more generally, the inconsistency of F1's stewards.

Drivers had been running wide and track extending throughout the weekend in Austin. Valtteri Bottas used the run-off at Turn 12 to defend from Verstappen in the closing stages -- one of many instances which saw cars running four wheels off the circuit to either gain time or defend their position. Strictly speaking, Verstappen's penalty was correct and in accordance with the rules as he had all four wheels across the white line at Turn 17.

Coincidentally, it was in Mexico last year where there was another track limits debacle, again involving Verstappen. There were two separate incidents in the 2016 Mexican Grand Prix -- one at the start, where polesitter Hamilton locked-up heavily into Turn 1 meaning he cut the corner -- and a second, where Verstappen, like Hamilton, locked-up and cut the first corner when defending his position to Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton was allowed to maintain the lead of the race while Verstappen was ultimately hit with a five-second penalty, like in Austin, dropping him from third to fourth place.

It's a problem which will continue to occur in F1 due to how modern-day circuits are constructed with substantial run-off areas rather than grass or tarmac. With the events of Austin still in everyone's minds, it's no doubt going to be another talking point throughout the Mexican GP weekend and one which needs to be addressed by Charlie Whiting in terms of what is allowed and what is not.

In need of a win

Things were going so well for Valtteri Bottas up until the summer break. Two grand prix victories and only a 19-point gap to Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship, the Finn was in the title fight. Since the Belgian Grand Prix in August, Bottas has been consistently underwhelming. It's one thing to be beaten by a driver of Hamilton's calibre, but it's another be annihilated in the manner Bottas has since Spa -- often qualifying 0.5s behind Hamilton on average and struggling to impress on race day. His performance in Austin was more of the same, he was beaten by Hamilton and Vettel to the front-row on Saturday. Sunday's race was a good reflection of Bottas' general inconsistencies in 2017. At times, he showed flashes of pace and brilliance as he matched Hamilton for pace. He defended beautifully from the aggressive Daniel Ricciardo in the opening stages, but his good work was undone as his lack of pace late on saw him drop down to fifth from the podium places.

Bottas' immediate future with the Silver Arrows is not under threat with a contract in his pocket already for 2018 and the fact that Mercedes has secured a fourth straight constructors' championship with ease; however, with Ricciardo likely to be on the 2019 drivers' market and Mercedes' Esteban Ocon continuing to impress Bottas needs to up his game and a win in Mexico would be a step in the right direction.

In need of points

Renault's decision to replace Jolyon Palmer with Carlos Sainz was immediately rewarded with the Spaniard's outstanding drive in Austin which saw him finish seventh, pulling off an outstanding overtake on Force India's Sergio Perez into Turn 19. The French manufacturer sits just five points behind Toro Rosso in the constructors' championship and with two drivers capable of scoring points moving up a place in the standings is a realistic aim for Renault in the final three races of 2017.

Williams is a further 20 points ahead of Renault going into Mexico. Renault has a performance, and driver advantage over Williams meaning fifth in the championship is not an unrealistic target.

ESPN prediction

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit sits over 2000m above sea level giving teams a unique challenge. The high altitude means the air is much thinner and the high-downforce packages team opt for do not produce the same amount of downforce as they would at Monaco. Mercedes has traditionally struggled at high-downforce circuits such as Monaco, Hungary and Singapore, but with the unique challenges Mexico brings, it would be naive to rule out Mercedes.

The opening sector of the lap consists of two straights -- one which measures at 1.2km which is sure to benefit the Mercedes-powered teams. Sectors two and three are Ferrari and Red Bull territory with tight, twisty corners. It's difficult to choose a winner with the number of factors at play this weekend, but our tip for the victory and his first since Hungary is Sebastian Vettel.

Betting

Weather Forecasts for this weekend's race look to be dry with sunny spells across the weekend with temperatures expected to be around 25 degrees throughout. No rain is expected across the three days of running. Tyres Compounds: Ultra-soft, super-soft, soft

