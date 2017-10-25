Maurice Hamilton looks back on his first trip to the Mexican Grand Prix in 1986. (1:57)

Toto Wolff doesn't expect this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix to be plain-sailing for Mercedes due to the unusual nature of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

Mercedes claimed its fourth straight constructors' championship at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday and is on course to win the drivers' championship. Lewis Hamilton has a 66-point lead in the drivers' championship and only needs a fifth place on Sunday to win a fourth title.

The Mexican circuit is suited 2000 metres above sea level meaning the air density is significantly lower than at the majority of circuits on the Formula One calendar. Due to this reason, teams typically run high-downforce packages to compensate for this.

Mercedes has traditionally struggled at high-downforce circuits such as Monaco and Singapore, but parts of the circuit layout play into the German manufacturer's hands with the first sector consisting of long straights. Wolff is expecting a close fight with Ferrari and Red Bull -- who are better suited to the tight and tricky middle and final sector of the lap.

"This is an unusual circuit where the cars run at maximum downforce owing to the high altitude. Some of our most difficult weekends this season have come with the car running at maximum downforce, so we expect a tough and close-fought battle with both Ferrari and Red Bull.''

Wolff reaffirmed the team's ambitions of winning both titles for a fourth straight season and says Mercedes has no plans to lower its guard in the final three rounds of the season.

"Although the constructors' title is now secure, we are only halfway to hitting our objectives for the season. When we set our targets at the start of the year, it was to become the only team to win both championships across a major regulation change.

"We now have to complete that job with Lewis, who is in the best possible position with three races remaining. We know that anything can happen in this sport, and that the tables can be turned on you very quickly. So there will be no let off in our vigilance and attention to detail in these final rounds. We will be racing to win.''