Lewis Hamilton admitted to ESPN ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix that what motivates him is not breaking records but the chance to constantly improve himself. (3:01)

A round-up of all the action from the Mexican Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton is within touching distance of a fourth Formula One drivers' title -- where he needs just a fifth-place on Sunday.

Build up

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions...

(Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Verstappen regrets 'idiot steward' remark, but not his anger at U.S. GP penalty

Max Verstappen admits he could have been less harsh in his criticism of the U.S. Grand Prix stewards -- one of which he branded an "idiot -- but says his anger at losing a podium was completely justified.

Vettel: Ferrari has proven everyone wrong in 2017

Sebastian Vettel says Ferrari has proven its critics wrong and exceeded expectations by emerging as a title contender this season -- even if his championship bid has fallen apart in the last four rounds.

Preview

YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Mexican Grand Prix preview: Track limits the focus again at Mexico City

A preview of the 18th round of the 2017 Formula One season from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico.

How Lewis Hamilton can seal world title No.4 in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton's victory in Austin inched him to the verge of this year's championship crown. The Mercedes driver holds a 66-point lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel with three races, and 75 points, left to play for.

Video

Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Maurice's Memories: Mexican Grand Prix

Maurice Hamilton looks back on his first trip to the Mexican Grand Prix in 1986.

Why Hamilton vs. Vettel isn't the only key battle in Mexico

With Lewis Hamilton all but over the line in pursuit of his fourth world title, take a look at the battle shaping up further down the grid.

All change again at Toro Rosso

Jennie Gow and Sam Collins discuss more changes at Toro Rosso, as Brendon Hartley's arrival spells the end for Daniil Kvyat.

Tech Corner: The challenges of Mexico

Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow to explain why certain teams will be fearing the high altitude of the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Pit Stop: Which midfield team will finish on top?

Jennie Gow and Sam Collins answer your social media questions ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton: I aim to win the Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton insists he aims to win the Mexican Grand Prix despite only needing to finish fifth to win the 2017 drivers' championship.

Ricciardo: It's going to be another crazy race

Daniel Ricciardo looks ahead to Sunday's Mexico Grand Prix and thinks it could live up to last year's mayhem.

Hamilton not motivated by breaking records

