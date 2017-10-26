With Lewis Hamilton all but over the line in pursuit of his fourth world title, take a look at the battle shaping up further down the grid. (2:16)

MEXICO CITY -- Kimi Raikkonen sympathises with Max Verstappen for the penalty he received after their last-lap U.S. Grand Prix battle, but has one message for the Dutchman: Accept it and move on.

Verstappen caught and passed Raikkonen in the final moments in Austin, only for the stewards to hand him a five-second penalty for going off the track to make the move stick. The meant Verstappen lost the third place he appeared to have wrestled from the Ferrari driver, something he was only told as he waited to take his place on the podium.

Raikkonen says he knows how it feels to be on the receiving end of a questionable call but does not think there's much point in Verstappen or anyone else dwelling on it.

"It's not my decision, it's the stewards' decision. Sometimes it goes for you; sometimes it goes against you. Everyone was saying "oh, Mika Salo [one of the Austin stewards and former Ferrari driver] was helping Ferrari" but in Spa he was a steward and I got a penalty for nothing, really.

"You have to accept it. Sometimes you feel it's harsh against you, sometimes it goes your way, but that's how it's going to be. I got many penalties for reasons were a bit... you feel that is nothing. But you leave it and next time you try to do differently and get a different end result.

"They decided in the way they had viewed things, they do their work the best they can. I know the feeling when it's against you is not the greatest but that's life."

Track limits was a popular topic in Thursday's media day ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix. Raikkonen shared his own thoughts, saying circuit designs are to blame for the lingering confusion over the issue.

"I think the main part of the problem is that the tracks have so much run off areas. Obviously it depends from circuit, corners and conditions, but if you find a lot of grip in the run off areas of course you're going to go there.

"If you give us a little chance we start running wherever it's the fastest way around. In the past, when I started, the circuits had kerbs and gravel, so you'd never think to go there. But every year you have more asphalt and where it's going to end up? In some places we have rules, in some corners we haven't. I think until we put gravel everywhere it's a never-ending story.

"It's one of those discussions that goes on, like with the blue flags, forever."