MEXICO CITY -- Sebastian Vettel believes Maurizio Arrivabene is still the right man to lead Ferrari despite the problems the team has faced in the second half of the season.

After Vettel's championship challenge collapsed with two reliability issues in two races over the Malaysian and Japanese Grands Prix weekends there has been increased speculation that the Italian team will make changes at the top. However, Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne has since said it would be "idiotic" to pin the blame on one individual, appearing to rule out a high-profile sacking over the winter.

Vettel believes Arrivabene has been a key individual in building Ferrari towards a championship challenge and is confident he is the right man to lead the team into 2018.

"Absolutely," Vettel said. "What are his strengths? Look at the results. Look at where Ferrari was after 2014, how competitive Ferrari was in 2014 and how - sorry to say - what miserable shape it was. The spirit was down so I think he's the key person responsible for bringing most of that back and to make the team grow, to open things up, to change things that have been set like that for 20 years before that, just because they used to be like that. So I think he has a very innovative and creative way of thinking.

"So I think he's the right man, he's a very strong leader, I think he's well respected - I know he's well respected by all the people, no matter if you look at a hierarchical way, no matter which level of the company, so absolutely I'm a fan. As I said, the most important thing is that if you look at the result, it's coming."

Vettel believes Ferrari is stronger now than at any point over the past three years and is optimistic things will improve again next season.

"Obviously this year we would like it to be a bit different, especially towards the end but these things happen, we're still growing and we set ourselves the target at the very beginning to grow and to do something new, something different and we're still on that journey.

"Obviously the expectations are always high, you finish second in the championship, the year after you want to win, you don't manage to do that but I think where we've gone, '15 to '16, especially through '16 and then for '17, things are going and heading the right way and he's a key person in that."