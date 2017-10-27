Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are excited to tackle one of the toughest courses in F1 but believe they can do well in the Mexican Grand Prix. (1:14)

MEXICO CITY -- McLaren drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne are both set to start at the rear end of the Mexican Grand Prix after Honda engine component changes.

In what has become a regular theme of McLaren's partnership with Honda, which will come to a premature end after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, its drivers enter a weekend with huge penalties hanging over their heads. The team has reached double figures on components drivers can use just four of in a season before incurring penalties.

Its most recent batch of changes were confirmed moments before the start of Friday practice.

Alonso's changes are: 8th internal combustion engine (ICE), 10th turbocharger and 10th MGU-H. Therefore, he gets a 20-place grid drop (10 for the 10th turbo, five for the other two).

Vandoorne's are: 9th ICE, 11th turborchanger, 11th MGU-H, 8th MGU-K, 6th energy store and 6th combustion engine. Therefore, he gets a 25-place drop (10 for the 11th turbo, five for everything else).

Returning Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly will also drop five places from wherever he qualifies after the team fitted his car's fifth combustion engine of the season.