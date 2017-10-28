Sebastian Vettel refused to let Lewis Hamilton's lead in the title race deter him as he claimed pole in Mexico. (1:08)

MEXICO CITY -- Fernando Alonso repeated his assertion that McLaren has the best car design in Formula One after seeing how it fared during its brief appearance in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix.

Alonso and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne are both facing a huge grid penalty this weekend and so only took part in Q1. During that session Alonso was just 0.3s off Lewis Hamilton, who topped the session, with a time that would have been good enough for P7 in Q2.

The Spaniard said all of McLaren's encouraging pace was down to the team's chassis.

Speaking in the TV pen after the race, Alonso said: "The engine we had today was from the previous version, because the new one was used only on Friday and is to be kept fresh for Brazil and Abu Dhabi. We ran with the oldest version so all the improvements come from aerodynamics and suspensions. So much that today we had the best car on track."

It's not the first time Alonso has praised the strengths of the team's MCL32. With McLaren ready to switch to Renault at the start of 2018, the Spaniard was keen to point how much the team has been held back by Honda in recent races.

"It's nice to have some reward to the effort the team has put into the last couple of races and the development of next year's car. We're struggling with the penalties in the last couple of races. We had penalties in Spa, we had penalties in Monza, we had penalties in Japan, we had penalties here -- the last seven races, we had five penalties or something.

"We were two tenths from P1 in Q1. I did two laps in Q1, both laps were identical times. We know where we lose, we know where we gain and if you are two tenths behind Mercedes it's quite a long way in front of them [without power deficit].

"The whole weekend we've been very competitive. We keep improving the car, we brought new updates to this race and they all delivered what we expected. Extremely happy with that. The car felt great today, very positive signs."