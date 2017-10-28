MEXICO CITY -- After seeing Max Verstappen escape punishment for impeding Valtteri Bottas, Toto Wolff suggested Formula One's stewards have had a week to forget.

Verstappen's position on the front row was not confirmed until 90 minutes after the end of the session due to an investigation into an incident in the opening moments of Q3. The Red Bull driver had slowed dramatically on entry to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez's stadium section as Bottas approached on a flying lap, forcing the Finn to avoid his car.

Verstappen came into the weekend at the centre of attention after calling FIA steward Garry Connelly an "idiot" for the decision which demoted him off the podium at last week's U.S. Grand Prix. The penalty had come after Verstappen dipped four wheels off the circuit while passing Kimi Raikkonen and was hugely unpopular with fans and drivers alike.

Wolff thinks Verstappen was fortunate to get away with it this time.

When asked about the 20-year-old escaping a penalty, Wolff simply said: "The last seven days were not the most glorious in decision making."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The incident forced Bottas into evasive action and meant he aborted his initial timed lap in Q3. Though he eventually turned in a lap good enough for fourth, the Finn said his performance was hampered by Verstappen.

"On the first run in Q3, on the exit of Turn 12 I saw him going slowly and he stayed on the exit of Turn 12, on the left side and compromised my lap a little bit," Bottas said. "I had to run very close to him in Turn 12, so then you naturally lose time and then, as well, my approach to Turn 13 was compromised in terms of the line, it's different when you are in free air and there's no car in front. So I had a lock up in Turn 13, which I'm sure I would have not had without Max in there.

"So, for me it compromised my lap and then I had only one shot in Q3, at the end. When you don't have a lap time on the board, you probably refuel more, for an extra lap, which also costs you extra time and you also miss the experience from the previous run, because it was in the last sector that we were losing most time in Q3. But now that's history."