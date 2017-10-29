Sebastian Vettel refused to let Lewis Hamilton's lead in the title race deter him as he claimed pole in Mexico. (1:08)

MEXICO CITY -- Daniel Ricciardo and Brendon Hartley have both been handed 20-place grid drops for engine changes ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Both drivers have had multiple new components fitted to their cars. Ricciardo has taken his seventh MGU-H (worth 10 places) and his sixth turbocharger and internal combustion engine (both worth five places), while Hartley's car has been fitted with its seventh MGU-H and ICE (worth 15 combined) and a sixth turbocharger.

Ricciardo struggled on Saturday and qualified seventh, over a second down on Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who earned himself a spot on the front row. The Red Bull driver was miffed by his lack of pace and said he felt "helpless" in the car.

New Zealander Hartley has now been hit with hefty grid penalties in both his Formula One races for Toro Rosso. He came into the U.S. Grand Prix knowing he would serve one before turning a wheel of his car, while another penalty seemed inevitable this weekend after his Toro Rosso slowed to a halt in Q2. Penalties are applied to a car, rather than a driver, so Hartley effectively inherited Daniil Kvyat's car and the amount of engine components it had used when he made his debut in Austin.

Hartley's teammate Pierre Gasly also has a hefty grid penalty, meaning the three Renault-powered cars will join the McLarens of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne at the back of the grid.