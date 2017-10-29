2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has labelled former teammate and rival Lewis Hamilton a "well-deserving" champion after the Briton secured his fourth title at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton clashed with title rival Sebastian Vettel at the first corner in Mexico -- forcing both drivers to make an early pit stop after suffering a puncture and front wing damage respectively. Vettel recovered with a strong recovery drive to fourth but an ninth place finish for Hamilton proved enough for him to clinch his fourth world championship, moving him level with Vettel in the record books.

Rosberg and Hamilton endured a fierce rivalry as teammates at Mercedes, as the pair slung it out between themselves for drivers' world titles between 2014 and 2016, with Hamilton coming out on top in 2014 and 2015, before Rosberg hit back to seal his maiden world championship in 2016. The German retired from the sport just days after pipping Hamilton to last year's title.

Posting a message of congratulations to Hamilton and Mercedes -- which claimed its fourth successive constructors' title last weekend in Austin -- on social media, Rosberg said: "To Lewis, congrats. A really awesome performance this year and really well-deserved fourth championship. What a season it has been overall. The battle between Mercedes and Ferrari with Red Bull in the mix, it's perfect I think."

Hamilton has taken nine victories out of the 18 races completed so far in 2017, more than double the amount of race wins Vettel has achieved. Vettel's title bid collapsed following a nightmare string of results at the three Asian races in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan, ultimately handing Hamilton the chance to seal the title with two races to spare.

"Lewis versus Seb has been exciting and everybody else who has been in the mix from time to time," Rosberg added. "Of course also a big congratulations to Mercedes, it's been a really incredible job what they've done across a massive regulation change, to completely start from scratch and to then dominate like that, especially now towards the end of the season, I think that is very, very impressive, so I hope you all celebrate in style tonight."