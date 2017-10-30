Lewis Hamilton sealed his fourth world title in Mexico, but how does this one compare to his other three? (2:44)

MEXICO CITY -- Lewis Hamilton admitted to having mixed feelings after securing his fourth world champiship in a "horrible way" at the Mexican Grand Prix, though it is a milestone he never believed he would achieve .

Contact with title rival Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap forced both men to pit and ended the chance of either winning the race. Though Vettel battled back to fourth position Hamilton's recovery drive to ninth took the Ferrari driver out of mathematical contention for the 2017 title.

Hamilton wishes he could have won the title with a more commanding drive but pointed out that he had stuck to his pre-race promise of going to win the race like any other by being aggressive at the start.

"It was a horrible way to do it, to be honest," Hamilton said. "But what can I do? I told you I wasn't going to go easy at Turn 1. And I don't think I was too aggressive or anything like that, I placed my car in the perfect position. I'm looking forward to seeing the replay, but I left a lot of space for the car behind. So, you know, still I rise, that's all I'm going to say."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Reflecting on his success in his press conference an hour after crossing the line, the British driver couldn't help but cast his mind back to his roots.

"Honestly, really don't know, man," he said when asked about what the impact of his fourth title would be. "I grew up in Stevenage. This is all beyond my wildest dreams.

"I never thought this... the possibility of even getting into F1 was so far-fetched, so to think now I have four world championships... Firstly, for everyone making positive comments, thank you for all the support. For people who follow me on social media and give me all the love, I really do appreciate it."

Hamilton, who has become his nation's most successful driver ever with the fourth championship, boldly declared he isn't going to stop at four.

"Whether you are at home or waiting at the bus stop, in a taxi, or driving to work, or sitting on your couch at home, or mowing your lawn, thanks so much for all the energy you send my way. I am trying to represent the British flag as proudly as possible. I won't give up. There is more to go."