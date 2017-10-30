MEXICO CITY -- Max Verstappen thinks his Mexican Grand Prix victory is proof Red Bull is now in a position where it can fight for wins at any circuit.

Verstappen narrowly missed out on pole position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where he was pipped by Sebastian Vettel by 0.086s. But Verstappen beat the Ferrari driver into Turn 2 and was able to ease away to victory when Vettel and Lewis Hamilton came to blows at the next corner.

The Dutchman's win was his second in four races, a spell which has seen Red Bull emerge as a genuine contender to Mercedes and Ferrari on Saturday and Sundays.

When asked if he feels Red Bull can now fight for poles and wins at every track, he replied: "Poles, it's difficult to say, because we don't have this power mode in Q3, but our car in the race has improved a lot, even in qualifying. I think we still miss out a little bit to be really comfortable fight for pole position but if we have a race where we can overtake then I'm sure we can fight for victories, otherwise you don't win a race like this."

Max Verstappen enjoyed a commanding victory in Mexico, beating Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen to his second win of 2017. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Verstappen's win came at a race which saw a long list of problems for Renault-powered cars. Both of the Renault team's drivers failed to make the finish, while Verstappen's teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley suffered race-ending failures despite both serving hefty grid penalties for engine changes.

With Verstappen suffering from a spate of reliability gremlins in the first half of the season, the 20-year-old admits he started to wonder if his car would make it to the finish as the laps ticked down.

"I saw the TV screen that he retired and then I saw another Toro Rosso in front of me on fire and I was like, 'Oh my God, don't let this happen to me'. So we turned down the engine quite a lot and then everything seemed to be fine.

"Daniel was with a very new engine as well, so I don't know. I had my bad luck in the beginning of the year, so I'm happy that this time nothing happened to me."