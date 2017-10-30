Sebastian Vettel admits he was clinging onto fading hopes of keeping his Formula One title chances alive throughout the Mexican Grand Prix, before ultimately losing out to Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel had to make an early pit stop to repair a damaged front wing following separate collisions with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Hamilton at Turns 2 and 3 in Mexico, though he was able to fight back through the field to finish fourth.

Hamilton was also forced to stop after picking up a puncture as he and Vettel came to blows on the exit of Turn 3, but the Briton was able to recover to ninth -- a result which put the championship beyond the German's reach with two races to spare.

"It's not an option to give up," Vettel said. "It's not something I generally think of. I tried everything to get back and score somehow enough points to keep the title open. You could say that I should have realised much sooner, but the moment you cross the line is a tough moment.

"You always believe and until the last lap I didn't think of anything else other than trying to do everything I can, you always hope for something to happen but then you have to face the fact that it's over."

Sebastian Vettel was gracious in defeat as he lost out on the 2017 title to Lewis Hamilton, despite a spirited comeback drive in Mexico. Sutton Images

Vettel's title challenge faltered following a disastrous string of results in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan, with Ferrari plagued by a series of engine-related reliability failures in the latter two events. Vettel believes the pair of costly retirements -- resulting in a fifty point swing in Hamilton's favour -- was the main reason Hamilton was able to wrap up the title early.

"In the end you have 20 races, we had 18 so far. You add the points up and it's not enough. What does it matter in the end. I'm not a big fan of pointing fingers for one race. We had two races we didn't finish, Lewis won both of them and they were the most costly but it doesn't change anything now."

But Vettel denied the notion that Hamilton -- who he insisted was the "better man" in 2017 -- was only able to win the championship due to having the best car at his disposal.

"I don't like that," he replied when asked if he felt Hamilton had benefited from driving more competitive machinery this season. "Overall we have had a straight fight. I think the car has been great for us this year -- obviously as well for them -- but I don't want to be quoted in any way as taking glory away from him, he deserves every bit of it. Two races to go he seals the championship and I think he deserves to win."