          How Formula One reacted to Lewis Hamilton's title triumph on social media

          play
          Hamilton digs deep to win drivers' championship (1:17)

          ESPN's Jonathan Legard discusses how Lewis Hamilton had to win 'ugly' to secure his fourth drivers' championship. (1:17)

          1:49 PM ET
          • Lewis Larkam

          After Lewis Hamilton sealed his fourth Formula One world championship in Mexico to cement himself as Briton's most successful driver of all time in the sport, ESPN rounds up the best of the social media reaction from the world of F1 and other sports as the congratulations pour in.

          Mercedes

          Valtteri Bottas

          McLaren

          Hamilton raced for the Woking-based team between 2007 and 2012, picking up his first championship with McLaren in 2008.

          Fernando Alonso

          Hamilton and two-time world champion Alonso endured a fiery relationship as teammates at McLaren in 2007.

          Big congratulations to @LewisHamilton on his fourth World Championship win.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

          A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on

          Stoffel Vandoorne

          Red Bull

          Max Verstappen

          Force India

          Esteban Ocon

          Haas

          Romain Grosjean

          Felipe Massa

          The Brazilian missed out on the 2008 drivers' crown to Hamilton by just a single point at his home race.

          Renault

          Carlos Sainz

          Congratulations @lewishamilton on a very well deserved 4th title! 👌🏻🤝

          A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlosainz) on

          Sauber

          Nico Rosberg

          Rosberg pipped Hamilton to his maiden championship in 2016, having been beaten by Hamilton in 2014 and 2015.

          Jean Todt

          The FIA president welcomed Hamilton to the 'top five club'.

          Damon Hill

          Nigel Mansell

          And what about other sports?

          Neymar

          The Paris Saint Germain and Brazilian football superstar sent Hamilton a message over the Mercedes driver's pit-to-car radio as he crossed the line.

          Usain Bolt

          The eight-time Olympic gold medalist made an appearance as the official race starter for the U.S. Grand Prix.

          Congrats @lewishamilton on your 4th @f1 world title #AnythingIsPossible #DontThinkLimits

          A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

          Jorge Lorenzo

          Lorenzo, a triple MotoGP champion, posted his congratulations to Hamilton on Twitter.

          Carl Fogarty

          Hamilton matched the same number of titles as Fogarty achieved on four wheels in World Superbikes.

          And we leave you with the final word from the newly-crowned world champion himself...

