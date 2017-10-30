ESPN's Jonathan Legard discusses how Lewis Hamilton had to win 'ugly' to secure his fourth drivers' championship. (1:17)

After Lewis Hamilton sealed his fourth Formula One world championship in Mexico to cement himself as Briton's most successful driver of all time in the sport, ESPN rounds up the best of the social media reaction from the world of F1 and other sports as the congratulations pour in.

Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas

McLaren

Hamilton raced for the Woking-based team between 2007 and 2012, picking up his first championship with McLaren in 2008.

Big congratulations to @LewisHamilton on his fourth World Championship win. 👏 pic.twitter.com/45LwiAfrYq — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 29, 2017

Fernando Alonso

Hamilton and two-time world champion Alonso endured a fiery relationship as teammates at McLaren in 2007.

Big congratulations to @LewisHamilton on his fourth World Championship win.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Stoffel Vandoorne

Congratulations Lewis👏👏👏 — Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) October 30, 2017

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Force India

Congratulations @LewisHamilton for your fourth title! Such a privilege to be racing against you this season! #MBFamily cc: @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/lroHAo9Gxu — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) October 29, 2017

Esteban Ocon

Well done to everyone at @MercedesAMGF1 stunning year once again ! #thebestornothing https://t.co/cU5N4mbD3C — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) October 30, 2017

Haas

Romain Grosjean

Felipe Massa

The Brazilian missed out on the 2008 drivers' crown to Hamilton by just a single point at his home race.

Congratulations mate !! You deserved so much!! Enjoy 🤙🏼🤙🏼 @lewishamilton https://t.co/4pzrfrs0VH — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) October 30, 2017

Renault

Huge congratulations to @Max33Verstappen on a brilliant win! And to @LewisHamilton too for his fourth title; nice one Champion 👏#MexicoGP — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) October 29, 2017

Carlos Sainz

Congratulations @lewishamilton on a very well deserved 4th title! 👌🏻🤝 A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlosainz) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Sauber

Nico Rosberg

Rosberg pipped Hamilton to his maiden championship in 2016, having been beaten by Hamilton in 2014 and 2015.

Congratulations Lewis 👊🏼 Well deserving champion! Also brilliant for Team Mercedes to clinch both titles 🏆🏆 https://t.co/aEHzGc5qZb — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) October 29, 2017

Jean Todt

The FIA president welcomed Hamilton to the 'top five club'.

Congrats @LewisHamilton for this 4th @F1 world title ! Welcome to the club of 5 most titled with @schumacher Fangio @Prost_official & Vettel https://t.co/wFD6QV7fGp — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) October 29, 2017

Damon Hill

Nigel Mansell

Congratulations to Lewis 4th World Championship.In one word,brilliant.Max wonderful win fantastic drive congratulations to Merc and Red Bull — Nigel Mansell CBE (@nigelmansell) October 29, 2017

And what about other sports?

Neymar

The Paris Saint Germain and Brazilian football superstar sent Hamilton a message over the Mercedes driver's pit-to-car radio as he crossed the line.

Parabéns pelo seu 4º título bro, estou muito feliz por ti .. você merece o mundo e muito mais !!! Congratulations to your 4th world championship Bro, I'm very happy for you .. you deserve all and more to come !! @lewishamilton THE CHAMPS 🏆 A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Usain Bolt

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist made an appearance as the official race starter for the U.S. Grand Prix.

Congrats @lewishamilton on your 4th @f1 world title #AnythingIsPossible #DontThinkLimits A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Jorge Lorenzo

Lorenzo, a triple MotoGP champion, posted his congratulations to Hamilton on Twitter.

Carl Fogarty

Hamilton matched the same number of titles as Fogarty achieved on four wheels in World Superbikes.

Congrats to @LewisHamilton and @MercedesAMGF1 on wining your 4th F1 world title.. Awesome achievement.!!!👋💪#1 #LH44 — FOGGY MBE (@carlfogarty) October 29, 2017

