Lewis Hamilton admits he would gladly accept a knighthood if it comes during the Queen's New Year's Honours list after the Briton etched his name in the record books as the country's most decorated racing driver by sealing a fourth World Championship at the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton's latest success sees him eclipse Sir Jackie Stewart for the most World Championships won by a British driver, while he's now alongside rival Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost in third equal on the all-time list.

Tennis star Andy Murray and track legend Mo Farah were among British sportsmen to be knighted at the beginning of this year, and while the former felt uncomfortable with the title of 'Sir', Hamilton insists it would be something he would embrace.

"I would be like 'Excuse me it's 'Sir'," Hamilton said with a smile.

"I've got friends who are Sirs, and I call them Sir. When I get a text, I'm like, 'Yes, Sir.' It's very unique, so why not use it in all its beauty?

"I've missed the Queen since I had lunch with her when she invited me to Buckingham Palace and I've always wanted to go back.

"I'm trying to represent England in the best way I can and if that at some stage is recognised by the Queen, then I would be incredibly honoured."

Hamilton has his immediate sights set on scaling Machu Picchu in Peru this week, before heading to Sao Paulo ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 12.

The Press Association contributed to this report.