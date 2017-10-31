Radio Ga Ga: Mexican Grand Prix

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss whether Lewis Hamilton's fourth drivers' championship makes him one of the F1 greats. (2:55)

ESPN rounds up the best radio soundbites from the Mexican Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen once again showed his brilliance and Lewis Hamilton wrapped up his fourth world championship title.

MV: "Simply, simply lovely."

"Ah simply mate."

Verstappen enjoyed his flying start in Mexico as he took the lead from Sebastian Vettel at Turn 2.

LH: "Did he hit me deliberately?"

"Not sure, Lewis."

Hamilton questions whether there was any malice behind Vettel's actions after the German drifted into the Mercedes driver in what was a clumsy looking incident. Both drivers were forced to make early pit stops having received damage to their cars.

"Yeah we need a position immediately, because he changed the race. Very clear. Please, please race director look at the race please. Please, please, it is very clear. I am losing the race here."

Fernando Alonso was not happy with Romain Grosjean when the Haas driver ran off the track in the stadium section and held onto the position following a battle with the Spaniard. Grosjean later received a time penalty for gaining an unfair advantage.

Sebastian Vettel and Felipe Massa clashed as Vettel recovered through the order at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez. Sutton Images

SV: "Seriously are we developing out of school to here? It's fun to push the other guy off the track? I had my nose ahead!"

"Seb, stay focused, Seb stay focused please."

SV: "I am focused. I am focused, don't worry."

Vettel was left flabbergasted when Felipe Massa ran him out wide at Turn 4 as the Ferrari driver battled his way back through the field.

"Stop the car Nico. The car is not safe. You need to get out by climbing onto the front and jumping off."

Nico Hulkenberg's Renault engine conked out on the Lap 26, forcing him retirement. The German had run as high as fourth place in the early stages.

"OK Max. So we're just going to want to cover Bottas's lap times at this stage, for the moment."

MV: "Alright son, I'll take it easy."

"OK, so that was the same lap time as the previous lap Max..."

MV: "Yeah, I'm really sorry!"

Verstappen was in no mood to slow down in Mexico -- posting a series of fastest laps despite being asked by his team to reduce his race-leading pace. The Dutchman was simply having too much fun.

"Kimi 23 seconds in front."

SV: "Ah mamma mia, that's a little bit too much..."

The realisation dawns on Vettel that his hopes of recovering to second place -- the position he required to keep his title chances alive until Brazil -- were beyond reach.

FA: "What do you think, he went off the track on the overtaking or he was OK?"

"It was good racing but fair racing."

F1 fans were treated to a battle they will hope to see again and again next year, as Alonso and Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel (not once but twice) in the closing stages. Alonso put in a staunch defence, but Hamilton finally found a way past around the outside of Turn 4. More of that in 2018, please.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates by completing donuts after clinching his fourth world title in Mexico. Clive Rose/Getty Images

MV: "What a good race and the car was amazing."

Christian Horner: "Well done Max that was fantastic. Couldn't you go any slower?"

MV: "Yeah I'm so sorry mate, I was cruising he he. I was about to cut the track, you know, just for fun. Maybe I get a five-second penalty then it gets a bit more interesting."

Verstappen found his commanding race win so easy he even considered trying to get a penalty in order to be challenged.

"Get in there Lewis! Champion of the world!"

Toto Wolff: "Not the race we wanted but who cares. Congratulations, four times world champions."

Niki Lauda: "Niki Lewis. Thank you, thank you, thank you, four times thank you."

Neymar: "Hey Lewis it's Neymar. I'm happy for you bro for the championship. Winner!"

LH: "I'd like to say a big thanks to everyone in this team. What you've done in the past couple of years is just remarkable and I'm just so grateful for all your hard work this year. God bless you.

Race engineer Peter Bonnington, Toto Wolff, Niki Lauda and Paris Saint Germain football star Neymar were among the first to congratulate Hamilton as he crossed the line to become Britain's most successful F1 driver of all time.