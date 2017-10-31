The FIA has revealed the initial details that will shape Formula One's 2021 engine regulation, following a meeting with teams and engine manufacturers in Paris on Tuesday.

Following heavy criticism of the current engine specification introduced to the sport in 2014, the FIA and FOM -- spearheaded by Ross Brawn -- have been working in collaboration with manufacturers to outline a vision to future-proof the sport by ensuring it is relevant to future automotive technology, while aiming to create cheaper and less complicated power units.

In the outlined proposal, F1 is set to keep the controversial 1.6 litre V6 turbo power units currently in use, but will move to make engines simpler and louder. Key changes will see the complex MGU-H -- which recovers heat energy from the turbo - removed in favour of a more powerful MGU-K.

In a bid to improve and increase the sound generated by the engines, the 2021 rev limit will be raised by 3,000rpm to 18,000rpm. Drivers will also be handed greater control over ERS deployment, allowing them to choose when to use the energy harvested by the power units.

The full presented vision of the 2021 engine specification is as follows:

• 1.6 Litre, V6 Turbo Hybrid

• 3000rpm higher engine running speed range to improve the sound

• Prescriptive internal design parameters to restrict development costs and discourage extreme designs and running conditions

• Removal of the MGUH

• More powerful MGUK with focus on manual driver deployment in race together with option to save up energy over several laps to give a driver controlled tactical element to racing

• Single turbo with dimensional constraints and weight limits

• Standard energy store and control electronics

• High Level of external prescriptive design to give 'Plug-And-Play' engine/chassis/transmission swap capability

• Intention to investigate tighter fuel regulations and limits on number of fuels used

Sutton Images

F1 sporting boss Brawn said: "The 2021 power unit is an example of the future way the FIA as regulators, F1 as commercial right holders, the teams and the manufacturers as stakeholders will work together for the common good of the sport.

"The proposal presented today was the outcome of a series of meeting which took place during 2017 with the current teams participating in the FIA Formula One World Championship and the manufacturers who showed their interest to be part of the pinnacle of motor sport.

"Also, we've carefully listened to what the fans think about the current PU and what they would like to see in the near future with the objective to define a set of regulations which will provide a powertrain that is simpler, cheaper and noisier and will create the conditions to facilitate new manufacturers to enter Formula One as powertrain suppliers and to reach a more levelled field in the sport," he added.

"The new F1 has the target to be the world's leading global sports competition married to state of the art technology. To excite, engage, and awe fans of all ages but to do so in a sustainable manner. We believe that the future power unit will achieve this."

An FIA statement concluded that "during the remaining part of 2017 and 2018, the FIA and F1 will also work with the teams to establish power unit test and development restrictions as well as other cost containment measures."