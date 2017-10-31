Sebastian Vettel's season may go from bad to worse with Valtteri Bottas only 15 points behind him in the driver's Championship. (2:38)

Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli has revealed the tyre selections for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with little variation between the front running teams and drivers.

Mercedes, which followed up winning its fourth consecutive constructors' championship at the U.S. Grand Prix by celebrating Lewis Hamilton's title triumph in Mexico last weekend, has opted for eight sets of the super-soft compound and four sets of softs for both Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas.

In slight contrast, 2017 title rivals Ferrari has favoured the red-marked super-soft tyre, picking an extra set of the fastest available compound in Brazil compared to Mercedes. Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen will have three sets of the softs at their disposal during the weekend.

At Red Bull, Mexican Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have split their strategies. Verstappen has selected the same allocation as both Ferrari drivers, while Ricciardo's choices follow the route taken by Mercedes.

Midfield runners Williams and Renault have gone most aggressive, opting for 10 sets of super-softs each, but aside from Red Bull, every team has picked identical tyre strategies for both drivers. All 20 drivers will take just the one compulsory set of the hardest available tyre -- the white-walled medium compound.