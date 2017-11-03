Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss whether four or more teams can compete for the 2018 constructors championship. (3:20)

The Force India Formula One team will consider relaxing its team orders policy having secured fourth place in the constructors' championship, according to chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer.

Fifth and seventh place finishes for Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez in last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix was enough for the Silverstone-based squad to wrap up the position -- equalling its best-ever finish from 2016 -- with two races to spare.

Despite operating on one of the smallest budges in F1 and facing a significant regulation change over the winter, Force India was able to improve on last year's result, claiming 15 double points finishes from 18 races so far in 2017.

Ocon and Perez have been under instruction not to fight with each other ever since the pair clashed in August's Belgian Grand Prix, but Force India said it would review its positioning on team orders once fourth place in the championship was clinched.

Esteban Ocon is just nine points behind teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers' standings. Sutton Images

"That we've got to discuss internally, we still have a couple of weeks to decide," Szafnauer replied when asked if the team would consider letting its drivers race during the final two races of the season. "But I think it's better for the fans if they are allowed to race, but at the same time, car parts aren't cheap.

"You crash into each other and maybe have to buy some more for the last race. You have a test after in Abu Dhabi. So all those considerations have to come into play as well."

The duo also collided in Baku, with Perez claiming the crash cost Force India a potential shot of winning the race, while tensions also rose at the Canadian Grand Prix when Perez failed to let Ocon past in order to challenge for the podium. Perez reckons allowing him and Ocon to race each other again will prove to the team they can be trusted.

"They have told us that they will let us race once we secure the fourth place. And I think it is important for Esteban and myself to show good trust, and that we can do good races between us."