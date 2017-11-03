How the rivalry F1 had been waiting for unfolded

There was a nice moment in Mexico when Lewis Hamilton came up to Sebastian Vettel in the interview pen and offered his condolences. It was the first time the championship contenders had come eye-to-eye since Lewis had done the business half an hour earlier. Despite Seb's understandable disappointment -- painfully obvious in interviews and a sign of just how much this championship meant to him -- there was genuine respect.

We'd seen this before on the early podiums, as first one would win a race, and then the other. The fact that Hamilton's competition was coming from somewhere other than the second Mercedes added a new challenge that was less easy to predict and yet, you had the impression, somehow more acceptable.

This carried on until 25 June when, with three wins apiece, they ran in close company at Baku. We can partly blame their respective teammates for what happened next.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel fought out a close battle until the latter stages of the season. Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Had Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Räikkönen not collided and the Ferrari's bargeboard eventually flown onto the track, we would never had had the safety car period that led to Vettel's fateful bout of road rage. Hamilton referred to it as 'disrespectful'; a choice of terminology that indicated the immediate souring of the relationship and the end of the bonhomie.

Given the tension generated by the climax of any championship, personal affability would, in any case, probably have been superseded by professional aloofness. But if Vettel only had himself to blame for this moment of madness, it's fair to say that outside pressure contributed to the more disastrous misjudgement in Singapore when he wiped out the Ferrari team and denied himself the 25 points that would have kept the championship running into next week and possibly beyond.

Vettel works assiduously -- arguably like no other driver -- when it comes to thinking and talking the race through beforehand. Singapore proved that can become a damaging rage to win, particularly when the start from pole is poor and none other than Max Verstappen -- with whom Vettel had history stretching back to Mexico 2016 -- is grabbing his chance on the inside.

The thought 'Let him go' should have automatically ruled Vettel's subconscious -- just as it should have done seconds after the start last Sunday. While his defensive move in Singapore may have been an instant reaction, the long run down to the first corner in Mexico should have given Vettel time to remind himself of the bleedin' obvious.

Sebastian Vettel's title challenge suffered a massive blow in Singapore, a race which proved a key turning point in 2017. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The one thing more certain than a Honda power unit failure was Verstappen, still annoyed over the podium rejection in Austin, coming over the top of the Ferrari if that's what was necessary to make amends for a pole position the Red Bull driver felt should have been his. 'Let him go' should have been the subliminal message rather than, as is likely, a permanent image of the menacing Sergio Marchionne with his deceptively avuncular sweater.

This is where Mercedes scored. Seb had to operate in a team as dedicated and hard working as any and yet, surrounding this loyal and talented core was an air of menace fed by the lugubrious Ferrari chairman. There may have been no pressure put on Vettel per se, but the onus of representing what amounts to a national team within touching distance of the first championship in 10 years probably took its toll.

Lewis, on the other hand, was given free reign to do his own very specialised thing. It may not have been everyone's cup of tea but it allowed him to arrive at each race fresh and fully focussed. This was a different Lewis Hamilton to the occasionally haunted figure who more or less failed to turn up at a couple of races last year. That mind set made the difference between staying cool and losing it.

When Hamilton and Vettel spoke together post-race in Mexico, Lewis said with a genuine comforting smile: "Next year, huh?" Never mind 2018, Lewis. We've got two races to go this year and P2 in the championship is up for grabs. Lewis and Seb are mates again and it's all to play for -- with young Max and his Aussie teammate steaming through the middle.