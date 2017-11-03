Haas team principal Guenther Steiner wants Formula One to adopt permanent stewards, claiming that the FIA "care less" about the sport's smaller teams.

In the direct aftermath of last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix -- in which Romain Grosjean received a time penalty for cutting a corner while battling Fernando Alonso -- Steiner went to speak to F1 race director Charlie Whiting to seek clarification on why his driver was penalised, yet Alonso escaped punishment when the pair made contact later in the race.

"I've spoken to Charlie and we've had some constructive discussions," Steiner said. "My biggest thing is the technicalities of what is wrong and what is right. That isn't easy to find out, and it's the consistency.

"You need to know what is happening and what is not happening with penalties, and that's my biggest thing -- every time it's different. Romain gets five seconds for cutting the corner and then Fernando runs into him, hits his car, and destroys his race anyway and gets nothing. It's like... explain it!"

Fernando Alonso and Romain Grosjean clashed in Mexico, with Grosjean receiving a time penalty for cutting the track. Sutton Images

The incident marked the latest of a string of recent inconsistent stewarding decisions, following the controversial decision to strip Max Verstappen of his podium finish in Austin. Steiner believes F1 needs more transparency and reckons this can be achieved by introducing permanent race stewards that attend every grand prix across the season.

"For me the only solution is to have permanent people there, who know what happens every week. I have no problem if they are then supplemented by additional people or whoever, but there needs to be somebody consistent who knows what happened a year ago, two years ago, last week.

"You need to be accountable for that job, there's too much at stake. This is a big sport. I'm not blaming the guys because it's not their job, but you cannot have one day one decision and another day another one and say 'yeah that's alright'! And for sure it's worse with the smaller teams on the grid because they care less about them."