Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton delivered his best-ever season in the sport in 2017, reckons his long-time technical boss Paddy Lowe.

Hamilton sealed his fourth F1 drivers' title with two races to spare this season, having finished ninth in last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix. Lowe, who worked with Hamilton during his three previous world championship-winning campaigns at McLaren in 2008, and later with Mercedes in 2014 and 2015, believes the Briton drove better this year than ever before.

"From the outside it looked to me like his best season ever," Williams technical chief Lowe said. He drove really well every race, whether a good day or bad day, and he was always in there getting the points. He is a really, really worthy champion. He passed a number of waypoints on records this year, and with a fourth championship he is not done yet: he is one of the sport's all-time greats."

Lowe added that he has been particularly impressed with Hamilton's level of consistency throughout the season, being the only driver to record a points finish at every race in 2017. He also praised Hamilton's racecraft, labelling it as "unparalleled" among F1's all-time great drivers.

"Lewis has been much more consistent -- not that he was inconsistent before -- but he has shown his highest level of consistency this year of all the years he has been driving in the sport. That has paid dividends to him to take this championship.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates by completing donuts after clinching his fourth world title in Mexico. Clive Rose/Getty Images

"It is not only that Lewis produces results. Before, even when he only got one world championship, he was still an incredibly exciting driver for the sport -- arguably the most popular driver for the fanbase. The style with which he qualifies and races, it is always very exciting.

"His racecraft is probably unparalleled. It would have been great to see him race against the likes of [Ayrton] Senna. Michael [Schumacher] achieved fantastic records but his racecraft was not one of his greatest strengths, for example. Why people love Lewis is they love the way he races."

Lowe suggested Hamilton had returned stronger and more determined this season, following his narrow loss to former Mercedes teammate and fierce rival Nico Rosberg in the battle for last year's world championship.

"I don't want to read into his mind -- all I know is that he lost the championship last year and that must have been quite annoying. So he probably took that on board and decided to learn from it."