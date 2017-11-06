Newly-crowned four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is planning to start discussing his Formula One future with Mercedes within the next month.

Hamilton, who clinched his fourth F1 drivers' title -- and his third with Mercedes -- at the Mexican Grand Prix, looks set to remain with reigning world champions Mercedes after his current deal expires at the end of next season.

The Briton suggested he has no plans to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Nico Rosberg by making a shock immediate retirement from the sport, after making recent comments on how he is motivated by the prospect of future battles with 2017 title rival Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Hamilton said he expects to make progress on a contract renewal before the end of the current season.

"We spoke a few weeks ago back at the factory and said that we would be sitting down," Hamilton explained. "It is quite and easy process for us. We already have something great in place and it is really just about extending it and enhancing it and working on what more I can do for them and vice versa. But I am pretty sure within the next month or so we would have time to have sat down."

Lewis Hamilton has won three of his four F1 world championships with Mercedes. Sutton Images

Hamilton has continued to break F1 records in 2017, most notably surpassing Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record, while he has also moved into a clear second place in the list of most grand prix wins, having claimed nine victories this year. Only Schumacher's record of 91 wins is greater than Hamilton's current tally of 62.

"I'm enjoying driving more than ever," he told Sky Sports F1. "Whether it's a few, a couple, or one [year left in F1], I'm still going to be here next year and I hope for a little time beyond that. There is a long life after Formula One and I don't want to make it any longer than it's going to have to be because this is the best period of time in my life. There are still great things beyond my Formula One career which I'm working on right now, but I'm enjoying driving more than ever."

Despite wrapping up both world championships with races to spare this year, Hamilton insists that is no excuse for Mercedes to lose focus in the final two races of the campaign in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

"Now all the pressure is off, we can enjoy the next couple of races. It is important we continue to focus just as we have and race just as we have. This is not an opportunity for us to take our eye off the ball. The pressure is off so we should be now be able to perform better than we ever have."