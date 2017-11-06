Mark Sutton talks through his best photos from the USA and Mexico as Lewis Hamilton became a four-time world champion. (2:04)

McLaren has announced British teenage sensation Lando Norris will be its test and reserve driver for the 2018 Formula One season.

Norris, who claimed nine victories on his way to sealing this year's European Formula 3 title in his rookie campaign, got his first taste of McLaren's 2017 F1 challenger when he took part in the final day of in-season testing after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 17-year-old was dubbed a "star of the future" by McLaren racing director Eric Boullier following his impressive performance in the test and will take over the reserve duties previously carried out by Jenson Button, who made a one-off return to F1 in May's Monaco Grand Prix when he acted as stand-in for Fernando Alonso, who was contesting the Indy 500.

Norris is expected to move into either Formula 2 or Super Formula for 2018, with McLaren confirming he is "currently assessing the opportunities and budget required for a full single-seater racing campaign" alongside his F1 role at the team for next year.

"The last 12 months have been an incredible journey for me -- I've enjoyed every single minute -- and this is just an amazing way to bring the year to an end," Norris said. "I'm really looking forward to helping the team, starting next week with the tyre test at Interlagos and I will work harder than ever to learn and develop across the next year.

Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

"I have two excellent teachers in Fernando [Alonso] and Stoffel [Vandoorne], and I will do my best to help with the team's efforts to get back to the front. I'm still working hard to finalise my own racing programme for 2018 -- we're close on a number of different fronts, but not quite there yet."

Norris has made headlines for his meteoric rise through the junior ranks after becoming the youngest-ever karting world champion in 2014. He won the British Formula 4 title in 2015, before blitzing his rivals to claim titles in the Toyota Racing Championship, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula Renault 2.0 NEC during 2016. He also won the prestigious McLaren Autosport BRDC Award last year, which led to him being named as part of the team's young driver programme.

Boullier said: "Lando is somebody who arrives with a very high level of ability, ambition and application. It is our job to develop and fine-tune his focus as we increase his understanding of how a Formula One team operates and how a modern grand prix car works.

"There will be plenty of opportunity to observe, learn and participate throughout 2018, and we want to make sure Lando is fully prepared, if needed, to step into Fernando or Stoffel's shoes at a moment's notice."

McLaren executive director Zak Brown added: "He is undoubtedly carving himself a reputation as one of the very best up-and-coming single-seater drivers in the world. His summer test for McLaren was also remarkably impressive, and was further proof that he is ready to step up and take on a role of this size, scope and responsibility. At McLaren, we are all extremely keen to help him achieve his goal of racing in Formula One."