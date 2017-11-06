Mark Sutton talks through his best photos from the USA and Mexico as Lewis Hamilton became a four-time world champion. (2:04)

Toro Rosso Formula One driver Brendon Hartley has won the 2017 World Endurance Championship with Porsche.

A second place finish in the 6 Hours of Shanghai alongside Timo Bernhard and Earl Bamber in the #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid was enough for the New Zealander to clinch his second WEC drivers' title, following his championship triumph in 2015, which he won alongside former F1 driver Mark Webber.

Following four consecutive race victories -- including a maiden Le Mans 24 Hours win in June -- Hartley has wrapped up the championship with a race to spare.

"We definitely have had an incredibly year," Hartley said. "Taking the World Championship title after winning Le Mans -- it might take a while until it all sinks in. I've had a few busy weeks but sharing this moment with Earl and Timo I will not forget for the rest of my life."

Hartley's most successful year in motorsport to date has been capped off by his recent F1 debut with Toro Rosso in October's U.S. Grand Prix. He finished 13th in Austin before retiring with an engine failure in Mexico.

The 28-year-old will complete the season in place of the ousted Daniil Kvyat, with the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix set to mark his fifth successive race weekend across WEC and F1.